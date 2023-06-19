Twenty-four intermediate 4-H members from Clayton, Buchanan, and Fayette counties enjoyed a summer adventure trip to Baraboo, Sun Prairie, and Spring Green, Wisconsin on June 7-8. The trip was organized by Tammy Muller, Clayton County Youth Coordinator.
The trip started off with a stop at Rural Route 1 Popcorn in Montfort. Founded in 1983, Rural Route 1 Popcorn has grown to be a leader in the popcorn production and manufacturing industry. Youth were able to sample various kinds of popcorn and purchase snacks for the bus ride.
The next stop was in Baraboo to visit Circus World. Circus World is 64 acres and 30 permanent structures dedicated to the history of the circus. One of the highlights is the Ringling Bros. Circus Train shed complex, which houses over 260 circus wagons. The group was able to enjoy the Dinky Dew Musical Revue, a musical variety show and a big top circus performance of acrobats and elephants, horses, aerialists, llamas & clowns.
Our third stop was at Ochsner Park and Zoo. The small Baraboo Zoo features over 25 different animal species and a 26-acre park.
The second day started with the Baraboo Candy Company. The Baraboo Candy Company has been producing chocolate delicacies since 1981. The kids enjoyed picking out treats and watching candy being made through the windows between the retail space and production area.
The next stop was a tour of the Renk Seed Company, near Sun Prairie. The Sun Prairie processing facility has two processing towers, one for corn and the second for soybeans. They can process 400 bushels of corn and over 600 bushels of soybeans per hour. They also have bulk storage in excess of 650,000 bushels and warehouse space for 500,000 bushels of bagged seed. The Renk family has been in the agriculture industry for 175 years and in the seed business for over 70 years.
At our last stop the group toured the House on the Rocks in Spring Green. This retreat built atop a chimney of rock opened to the public in 1960. Visitors can explore some of the world’s most unique collections including the world’s largest carousel, a 200’ sea creature, and automated music machines.
The 4-H summer adventure trip is a multi-county annual trip for 6th-8th grade youth. Participating this year from Clayton County were Adian Reynolds, Garber; Bradley Schroeder, Guttenberg; Brynlee Fritz, Garnavillo; Charlotte Meyer, Monona; Crystal Goodrich, St. Olaf; Daniel Whittle, Volga; Evelyn Fritz, Garnavillo; George Reimer, Elkader; Olive Meyer, Monona; Rachel Schaefers, Edgewood; Rashell Westhoff, Guttenberg; and Weston Stannard, Elkader. Korbyn Peyton, Fairbank attended from Buchanan County. Participants from Fayette County included Abbigail Brown, Arlington; Andrew Kovarik, Hawkeye; Brody Grove, Fayette; Clara Bilden, Elgin; Emmaliyah Rohde, Fayette; Hallie Meyer, West Union; Katelynn Sadler, West Union; Khloee Cannon, Hawkeye; Reed Fagle, Fayette; Sam Sass, Elgin; and Taylor Dean, Clermont. The chaperones for the trip were Tammy Muller, Monona; Kara Vance, Independence; and Neal and Julie Lansing, West Union. For more information about the 4-H program, contact your local ISU Extension Office.