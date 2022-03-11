The Oelwein Public Library and Iowa State University Extension will host a multi-part financial literacy series, “Thinking Money For Kids.” The American Library Association Public Programs Office developed the series in collaboration with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, whose support made it possible.
During the grand opening event 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, youth can explore the exhibit, visit the activity booths, and earn a “book buck” at each booth, each program attended and when checking out money-themed books. Book bucks can then be spent in the library store.
At booths youths can, for instance: Pick up information from ISU Extension on finances and programs. Identify money from around the world. Decide if the item on display is worth $100.
A series of Thursday afternoon programs will follow, led by the ISU Extension youth coordinator:
Thursday, April 14, 4-5 p.m.: “Why Save?” Youth will learn why saving money is important and decorate a piggy bank to be displayed.
Thursday, April 21, 4-5 p.m.: “Needs, Wants and SMART Goals.” Youth will learn the difference between wants and needs and use the SMART method to set a short-term, intermediate-, and long-term goal. It is never too early to begin.
Thursday, April 28, 4-5 p.m.: Money Management. Youth will set up a simple budget and learn to spend wisely on items important to their daily lives.
Thursday, May 5, 4-5 p.m.: Game Day! Play the “Spending Game” and the “Allowance Game.” Youth will take their piggy bank home and start saving.