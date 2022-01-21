To help prepare for the transition to Oelwein High School, the eighth-grade class and 16 OHS small-group mentors took part in a daylong character development-focused Courage Retreat led by educators from Youth Frontiers of Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 7.
“In preparation to get our eighth-graders ready for the transition to High School, we utilize the courage retreat to help support them working more together as a class, as individuals and as human beings,” said Counselor Deena Smock. “To this point, they have only been surrounded by each other and only know what they have been exposed to.”
Counselor Smock said the Courage Retreat serves as reminder that students are not alone, they share similar life experiences, feelings and thoughts.
“It also addresses that they might think they know someone else, but they do not walk in their shoes and throughout this day, they are reminded to show empathy to others,” Smock said.
There were games, music, dancing, small group discussion and a sharing circle at the end of the day to allow students to share what they learned and want to take forward with courage, said Smock: “The courage to stand up for others, the courage to do the right thing, the courage to be brave and the courage to have empathy towards others.”
Junior mentor Lily King has participated in eighth-grade and every year of high school as a mentor — except last year owing to the pandemic.
“Throughout the day you could see these eighth-graders changing and understanding what the point of a courage retreat is,” King said.
After her students spoke candidly, King expressed disbelief at their prior inaction but believes their minds were changed.
“What stood out to me the most was the fact that in my group all of them told me how mean and disrespectful they were to the teachers and others,” King said. “When I heard that, I couldn’t believe it — they knew people were rude and disrespectful but they didn’t do anything about it. With what they told me, and what the leaders taught all of us/ talked about, you could see it changed a lot of their minds.
“The best activity we did was probably at the end when it’s very serious and not just the eighth-graders but everyone has time to think about their act of courage and what they want to change in their life,” King said.
The lights are dimmed and chatter quiets as background music plays, she said. Participants all sit in a big circle. In the middle, rocks surround a bowl of water.
The eighth-graders, teachers and high-schoolers are invited to go to the center of the circle, drop a rock in the bowl and verbalize their act of courage.
“It is a very emotional time and that is when the eighth graders realize what true damage they can do to people when they are mean to them. It brings people together and after there is time for them to apologize to anyone they hurt or compliment anyone.”
Junior Emma Smock also mentored at the retreat and described her favorite of the bonding activities.
It involved a giant jumprope. To complete it, everyone in the grade had to get under the jump rope without getting hit. If one person got hit, they all had to start over.
“It was very cool to see the kids work together,” Emma Smock said. “I distinctly remember one of the more shy kids who you could tell maybe wouldn’t talk to as many people (was) getting ready to go under, but you could tell she was scared. One of the more (outgoing) kids stepped up and was very encouraging and went with her and they went together. The smile on the shy girl’s face was something that I think I will always remember.”
Emma Smock participated in the courage retreat as an eighth-grader. “It was cool then, but it is even more cool now because I get to see the real side of the kids that they don’t like to show in front of a lot of people,” she said. “One thing I have focused on after this retreat, is just simply being a good person, and treating everyone with respect.”
The Oelwein Middle School has utilized Youth Frontiers for many years, Counselor Smock said.
Youth Frontiers is a character development-focused organization that travels the country presenting programs at various age levels.
In 1987, Joe Cavanaugh met a student who told him about being treated unkindly at school. She said, “There are these kids who make fun of me every day. Can you do anything to stop them?”
This question catalyzed Cavanaugh to launch Youth Frontiers to build school communities where every person is treated with dignity and respect.
Today, in all Youth Frontiers programs, educators tell students that they – as well as the people in their communities – matter. They show them that there is power behind their actions.
Youth Frontiers exists to inspire character and build community. In community, the site explains, people hold one another accountable for behaviors and stand up for one another. “When we are connected and feel a sense of belonging, we treat people better. We treat ourselves better.”