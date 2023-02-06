The ample sunshine, fresh snow and warmer temperatures provided a picturesque backdrop to Saturday’s Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) annual ice fishing event, held at Beulahland Christian Camp on Abbey Road outside of Elgin.
As nice as it seemed, the conditions were not perfect, however, according to Leif White, President of the county’s TAKO chapter. “I was a little worried about the ice prior,” White said, as heavy snow tends to insulate things, threatening to keep the creation of new ice on the Camp’s pond to a minimum, despite the cold temperatures that followed last weekend’s snowstorm.
In order to address this, White explained, and after receiving some sage advice on the subject, “I just packed it (the new snow) all down” in the days prior to the event.
While the ice was in fine shape on Saturday, it was the wind that turned out to be the more significant concern. “That was a factor,” White said. “Because of the wind, we needed every tent we could get our hands on,” though, inside these fishing shelters, “it was plenty warm for everyone,” with no heaters needed.
Over 100 people attended Saturday’s event, marking an increase over last year’s turnout, White said. Not only were there more participants, but the composition of the group which gathered also differed from 2022. “Last year,” White explained, “about 50% of the people were either ice fishing for the first time or did not have their own equipment. This year,” he said, “that number was two-thirds.”
With plenty of help from volunteers and others willing to assist, however, the high number of beginners did not hinder anyone’s experience. “Most people caught fish,” White added.
Among those caught were a number of bluegills in addition to largemouth bass of various sizes. A 16-inch crappie was also reeled in by one angler, which was perhaps the most noteworthy catch of the entire event.
A crappie that size, White affirmed, “is something to talk about.”
The gathering, which was marked not only by a beautiful day for fishing but also included a prize give-away as well as a hot meal in the campground’s lodge, was successful because of the contributions of many, White emphasized.
A variety of volunteers, including professional angler Jason Swanson, assisted the fisherman on the ice, while, off it, “credit to the Bushmans, who provided the main course of pulled-pork sandwiches, hot dogs and cheesy potatoes for our meal,” White said.
In addition to assisting the anglers during the event, Swanson was also instrumental in obtaining a number of the prizes made available in the event’s give-away.
Two individuals from Hardin County Conservation, Christopher Barber and Cooper Ingels, also played a key role, as they brought with them a variety of supplies that were much needed, including six fishing shelters, numerous poles, pails and underwater scanning equipment to help locate the fish below. “Without them, it wouldn’t have gone so smoothly,” White said. “We wouldn’t have been able to support those needing assistance.” Ryan Franklin, meanwhile, was also an essential contributor, as he voluntarily shuttled people to the lodge and from the lodge to the pond using his personal side-by-side, White explained. Finally, the free-will monetary donations from those who gathered also meant Fayette County TAKO could support their host site, as the organization was “able to give Beulahland just short of $300,” White said.
Everyone involved, it seemed, played a role in allowing the event to come together.
“It took a whole collective group to make it successful,” White added.
If the comments he heard from participants are any indication, this year’s event was indeed a successful one, regardless of the chilly winds and lack of cold-weather fishing experience among the majority.
“When you don’t hear a single bad thing from anyone,” White said, with a laugh, “I would say everything went very well.”
Looking ahead, meanwhile, given the positive outcome of Saturday’s gathering, White does not anticipate altering TAKO’s script for 2024’s ice fishing event. “I don’t think much will change,” he said.
The fortuitous combination of Saturday’s sunny weather along with the various contributions from many quarters yielded what might be labeled a highlight of the county’s winter season.
“It all adds up to a really good event,” White concluded.