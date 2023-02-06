Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The ample sunshine, fresh snow and warmer temperatures provided a picturesque backdrop to Saturday’s Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) annual ice fishing event, held at Beulahland Christian Camp on Abbey Road outside of Elgin.

As nice as it seemed, the conditions were not perfect, however, according to Leif White, President of the county’s TAKO chapter. “I was a little worried about the ice prior,” White said, as heavy snow tends to insulate things, threatening to keep the creation of new ice on the Camp’s pond to a minimum, despite the cold temperatures that followed last weekend’s snowstorm.

