The metaphorical crowning achievement of 4-H and FFA youth who win trophies at certain livestock shows at the upcoming Fayette County Fair, will be the Achievement Auction on Saturday, July 23.
The number of Fayette County Fair entries — whose due dates have now all passed — is “very comparable to last year in all livestock and static project areas,” County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly said Wednesday.
The number of 4-H youth in Fayette County continues to hold steady, added Michele, with the Fayette Iowa State Extension. Fair livestock shows are also available to FFA members.
The 4-H and FFA youth champion trophy categories that can show at the auction are limited to dairy, swine, market and breeding beef, market and breeding sheep dairy and meat goats, she said.
The order of the youth in the auction is determined at check-in time on Monday, July 18.
Check-in will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in the Stephens Building.
The youth will draw a number that will determine the order in the program for the Achievement Auction.
The Achievement Auction starts at 3 p.m. on the Saturday at the end of the fair, in the Dance Pavilion.
“There will be no switching places in the lineup, for any reason,” Michele said. “If a 4-H or FFA member is tardy and misses their turn in the schedule, they will go to the end of the order of the sale.”