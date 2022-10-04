Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — Youth attended a day long 4-H summit at Upper Iowa University led by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach county and state youth outreach staff on Sept. 20. During the event, 75 youth from 11 area schools learned about using their voice for leadership, making an action plan for change in their communities and heard from ISU Extension and Outreach specialists on a variety of workshop topics.

Schools attended from the following counties: Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Clayton, Chickasaw, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek.

