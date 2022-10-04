FAYETTE — Youth attended a day long 4-H summit at Upper Iowa University led by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach county and state youth outreach staff on Sept. 20. During the event, 75 youth from 11 area schools learned about using their voice for leadership, making an action plan for change in their communities and heard from ISU Extension and Outreach specialists on a variety of workshop topics.
Schools attended from the following counties: Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Clayton, Chickasaw, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek.
Learning to work with others based on leadership style was one part of the overall process for developing a community action plan.
“To determine their leadership style, youth took a short survey to determine if they were more like a buffalo, eagle, mouse, or beaver. This humorous activity grouped like youth together based on their leadership style,” shared 4-H Youth Program Specialist Angie Dougherty.
“They reviewed their strengths,” she said, “and shared pointers others should know about working with their leadership style. Youth reported they feel confident in being able to treat others fairly and equally when they are in charge of a group.”
As school teams, youth used a “5 Why’s” activity to define an issue in their school or community. Some topics identified included how to better
welcome new students to their school, increase classroom involvement and increasing youth service projects and community involvement. Led by a caring adult from their school, youth began writing the first steps toward solving the issue.
To better equip youth with the tools needed to address community issues, five ISU Extension and Outreach specialists and county staff led workshops related to animal science, financial literacy, communication, arts, and mindfulness.
One workshop with Lori Dietzenbach, K-12 Outreach Coordinator for Buchanan County, walked youth through a practical financial literacy activity to learn the importance of budgeting and how their education and profession will align with their spending. Youth reported an increased awareness of wants vs. needs when it comes to money.
Another workshop led by Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch, Bremer County Youth Coordinator, walked youth through a mindfulness activity to stress the importance of focusing on mental health. One student commented, “This activity helped me see how I can calm my anxiety during stressful times.”
After leaving the event youth will use their voices and leadership to implement their community action plan by the end of the current school year. A county ISU Extension and Outreach staff will follow up with their schools on additional leadership activity and other engaging leadership opportunities.
This event was made possible with funding from Iowa 4-H Foundation, local county extension and outreach offices, and facilities support from Upper Iowa University.
“The annual Youth Voice in Action! Summit has helped grow young leaders in our local communities, connected ISU Extension and Outreach to schools for further learning, and opened the door for youth to discover how powerful their voices in action can really be!” said Dougherty.
For more information on the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, please contact a local county ISU Extension and Outreach office or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.
“ISU Extension and Outreach is excited and willing to bring youth opportunities for all ages to a classroom and community near you,” she added.