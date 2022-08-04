Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Zion Lutheran Church will host a Bible school studying God’s creation, says the Rev. Josh Schunk. It will go from 5-7 p.m. daily from Sunday, Aug. 7 to Thursday, Aug. 11.

The program is geared to ages 4-10. Adult and teen volunteers are welcome.

