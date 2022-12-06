Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein will be hosting a community potluck on Dec. 25 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share. If you cannot bring a dish, come, anyway, for food and fellowship. All are welcome.
Zion Lutheran's Community Potluck, Dec. 25
