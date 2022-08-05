Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

An Iowa judge has denied a request to reduce a $70,000 fine imposed against the owners of eastern Iowa’s shuttered Cricket Hollow Zoo.

In May, zoo owners Pamela and Thomas Sellner asked the court to reduce the fine they face for contempt of court. The contempt finding stems from a court ruling that the couple deliberately violated a 2019 court order that they surrender the animals at their roadside attraction in Manchester to a wildlife rescue organization.

