Oelwein’s short film group fared well at the State Large Group Speech Contest on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Decorah, earning an overall “division one” rating for “Projekt Dance.”
“I am very proud of them and the work they put into the film they created,” said coach Jillian Tomasino.
Group members were Brody Rogers, Ian Paul, Selah Hadley, Jonathan Huber and Sara Throckmorton.
Their score was composed of two one-ratings and one two-rating.
Although no groups from Oelwein were selected to perform at it, the All-State Festival for Large Group Speech caps off the season this Saturday at the Iowa State Center in Ames.
Up next is the beginning of the individual speech contest season. District Individual Contests will be on Feb. 26. Then the State Individual Event Contest will be March 12.
The All-State Festival will me March 28 at Univeristy of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls