Deja vu. Benton basketball found themselves in a position to win the WaMaC West outright with a win over Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday, much like last year’s squad.
The Clippers, however, looked to win their own share of the championship title, taking their defense on the road to Van Horne in a 40-35 win to force a three-way tie in the division for the second straight year.
“We knew going in this would be a tough one,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “[CCA] defends at a high level. Excellent coaches. They’ve done really well this season.”
Both defenses got off to strong starts in the first quarter, as each squad scored only seven points. The Bobcats found themselves down 7-4 with seconds left in the first quarter. Junior Jenna Twedt was the only offensive spark Benton had in the first half as she nailed a three to end the quarter and had all four points in the second quarter. CCA’s nine points in the second quarter would later prove to be the difference in the game.
“We needed better ball movement early,” Zittergruen said. “We were stagnant. Too much watching. Our possessions needed to be a little longer and create better looks.”
While Benton did generate looks for other shooters in the second half, the Bobcats could not string together runs for a major comeback. When they cut the deficit within a score, the Clippers responded with a career night from sophomore post Ava Locklear or shots from outside. Benton’s final push came in the final minute as sophomore McKenna Kramer hit a three to bring the score back within three. A bucket on the other end was enough for CCA to get the separation they needed for the final score.
“Our confidence wasn’t there early,” Zittergruen said. “We have to get girls going other than Jenna. We played better in the second half. It didn’t happen tonight.”
Twedt finished with 21 points, three rebounds and five steals. Kramer and sophomore Zoey Junge each had six points. The Bobcats finished WaMaC West play with a 9-3 record, leading to the three-way tie with CCA and Center Point-Urbana.
“We can’t let the sting of tonight affect the fact this was a huge accomplishment,” Zittergruen said. “We’ve had a great year. We have to keep growing and work our way towards tournament time.”
Benton (17-4) will host Solon on Monday for Senior Night before Class 4A Regionals begin on February 16. The Bobcats are expected to receive a first round bye and host a second round game on February 19.