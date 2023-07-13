VINTON-Old School Produce Partners held an open house cookout on Tuesday, July 11th in hopes to draw in members of the community for its non-profit mission to feed those with food insecurities.
The “Garden Party” event invited people to “Come and Share Our Produce Pride” at 811 D Avenue, where the growing and operating takes place.
Wayne Shannon, Vinton resident and OSPP Volunteer is better known as “The Tomato Guy” to fellow volunteers. In charge of knowing the day to day happenings of the produce growing inside the “Poly-Tunnel” or “High -Tunnel” Shannon talks a bit about its efficiency and features, “ We can open it up and air it out or close it down, keep the heat in when it gets cold…..we can stick them in here a month a head of time and grow a month longer” Shannon speaks of the tomatoes and green peppers growing inside the structure which was once damaged by the 2020 Derecho.
Master Gardeners in the area have also volunteered their expertise when it comes to growing produce and have implemented a string system for the plants to lower when getting too tall, installed a special fabric used to prevent weeds from coming up that is able to withstand heavy watering, as well as an underground watering and drip system.
Three different kinds of squash, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, sweet potatoes and kohlrabi make up the 27 beds of produce in the lot. Greg Walston, Benton County Extension Program Director for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Vinton resident, is also on the chair for Old School Produce partners and says that the variety used to be 12 to 15 products back when the community could buy a share in exchange for eight weeks of produce in the summer.
“We aren’t a retail produce operation. We are a donation/giving garden.” Walston says that the community hasn’t been sure what Old School Produce Partners is or has become since moving to its current location in 2018/2019.
Old School Produce partners mission is to feed people and currently deliver to nine different food pantries in Benton County. They rely on feedback from the pantry volunteers for feedback on what their audience likes and tries to stick to that produce, making the operation low-maintenance but also making the focus of their produce to grow nutrient dense vegetables to balance out the diet of food pantry recipients.
“A lot of the food they get is carb high and heavy and while food insecurity isn’t as big of an issue anymore, nutrient insecurity is.” Keira Kreuzenstein, a Rising Star with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach notes.
Old School Produce Partners has a goal to grow 18,000 pounds of food by their last harvest in mid November, 3,000 pounds more than last years yield.