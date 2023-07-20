KEYSTONE- “Oldies but Goodies!” says 80-year-old Gloria McVay of her recent birthday. McVay and Paulette Sindt, both of Keystone, decided to celebrate this new decade in bold fashion with a Golf-Cart Parade throughout Keystone, with a special stop to the Keystone Nursing Care Center, where McVay worked as the Activities Director for 11 years.
When asked if and how they planned to continue the milestone birthday, Sindt decided a vacation to Alaska was in order, immediately.
Both teased the other in good humor and spirits while motioning to the ensuing chaos of carts around them, each decked out with various decorations, all to celebrate another year of living un-a-shame-dly eighty.
Sindt quips that between the two of them, “We make one hell-of-a-woman.”
After the parade they stopped home to powder their noses before heading to Turner’s Hall for clinks and drinks, rounding out their octogenarian birthday with friends and family.