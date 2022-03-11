You’ve sacrificed and served your country with honor, now it’s time to make sure you’re receiving the many benefits available to you as a veteran.
Join us at the Independence Public Library on Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. for Serving Veterans: A Guide to Benefits and Resources with Buchanan County Veterans Service Officer, Patti Meyer. Meyer has been successfully assisting local veterans in this area for many years. This program will help veterans and their families take advantage of the benefits available to them. Meyer truly takes the stress out of the process!
Michelle from IPL will also be introducing VetNow, an online resource for veterans made available through the State Library of Iowa. VetNow has local and nationwide services available for education, employment, healthcare, housing, and more. Veterans, you won’t want to miss this informative event!
Don’t forget the deadline for tracking your One Book One Independence reading and activities is Monday, April 4 by 8 p.m. You must log your activities and reading to be eligible to enter the drawings to win one of three themed gift baskets or an OBOI Champion basket. Teens and kids in third grade and up are also eligible to enter a special
drawing to win one of two law enforcement themed gift baskets and a chance to ride in a police car. Finally, the deadline is Thursday, March 31 to return your children’s OBOI bingo cards to the library to be eligible to win a Lion King themed gift basket.
If you haven’t picked up your copy of “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens, stop in the library and pick one up. You can find additional copies in Historic Downtown Independence at Elm Tree Gifts, Em’s Coffee Co., and S & K Collectibles. The Falcon Civic Center and IPL Little Free Libraries, dispersed throughout the Independence area, also have copies of the book.
For more information regarding these programs or any of our upcoming OBOI 2022 programs, please call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.