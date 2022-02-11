Got the winter blahs? Come join us Sunday, February 20 at 2pm for Know-It-Ale Trivia at Allerton Brewing Company located in Historic Downtown Independence. Questions will cover a variety of topics, which will include the Vietnam War, SPAM, beers and brewing, and general knowledge. Be sure to sign up soon, as spots are filling up fast!
Break out your Super Sleuth and join us at the library Sunday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. for a live podcast event with TrueCrimeIRL podcast host Kelli Berens-Brink. The audience will hear about a true crime investigation and participate in the live podcast.
TrueCrimeIRL is a podcast hosted by native Iowan, Kelli Berens-Brink. In her podcast, Kelli discusses murder and missing persons cases, as well as cold cases from across the nation. Listen in and you’ll enjoy first-hand accounts of crimes, told from Kelli’s own unique and quirky perspective. Kelli includes many guests, such as law enforcement, lawyers, victims, perps, and more. Visit TrueCrimeIRL.com for more info.
If you haven’t picked up your copy of “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens, stop in the library and pick up a copy or you can find additional copies in Historic Downtown Independence at Elm Tree Gifts, Em’s Coffee Co., and S & K Collectibles. The Falcon Civic Center and IPL Little Free Libraries, dispersed throughout the Independence area, also have copies of the book.
For more information regarding these programs or any of our upcoming OBOI 2022 programs, please call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.