Pirates, true crime, unsolved murders, and mysteries galore are a few things in store for our upcoming March One Book One Independence programs!
Set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow and bring in March the right way! Friday, March 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. attend Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Night for Teens. Everyone knows a ship needs its crew, so come to the library to enjoy pizza and snacks while watching the first movie in this series, The Curse of the Black Pearl. The movie is rated PG-13.
Interested in true crime? Come join us at the library March 7 at 6:30pm to hear Dr. Edgar V. Epperly delve into the mystery of the Villisca Axe Murders of 1912.
On June 10, 1912, as Josiah Moore and his wife Sarah lie sleeping, along with children Herman, Mary, Arthur, and Paul, and Ina and Lena Stillinger who were spending the night, an unknown intruder snuck into their home and brutally murdered them all with an axe. The murder took place in the small Iowa town of Villisca.
After 110 years this case still remains unsolved. These infamous murders are what led to the formation of the Iowa Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The fingerprints collected at the crime scene became the basis of the F.B.I.’s current database.
Dr. Epperly has been researching the Villisca axe murders for over 60 years and will share his research, knowledge, and insight on this true crime murder mystery! Dr. Epperly’s research journey was the subject of the award-winning short documentary film AXMAN. He has also written a book and will have copies of Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Axe Murders of 1912 available for purchase following the presentation.
If you haven’t picked up your copy of The Life We Bury by Allen Eskens, stop in the library and pick one up or you can find additional copies in Historic Downtown Independence at Elm Tree Gifts, Em’s Coffee Co., and S&K Collectibles. The Falcon Civic Center and IPL Little Free Libraries, dispersed throughout the Independence area, also have copies of the book.
For more information regarding these programs or any of our upcoming OBOI 2022 programs, please call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.