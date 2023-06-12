LUZERNE -- One person was killed a three vehicle accident Saturday in southern Benton County.
At around 2 p.m., a 2012 Ford Focus was westbound on 77th Street between Blairstown and Luzerne. The car was towing a motorcycle with an individual riding on it and they were moving at a very slow speed. A third vehicle -- a 2015 Volkswagen Passat -- came up on the other vehicles but could not stop in time. The Passat struck the motorcycle, then the Focus.
According to report from the Iowa Highway Patrol, the Focus did a 180 and ended up in the north shoulder facing east, while the Passat was on the north shoulder as well and the cycle was in the ditch. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to St. Luke's hospital in Cedar Rapids, but died of their injuries.
Names of the parties involved have not been released. The Iowa Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.