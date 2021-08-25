One-Pot Mac ‘n Cheese

Skip the “powdered cheese” please! This is an easy and tasty “real” mac ‘n cheese everyone will love. Switch out sharp cheddar for Velveeta, if you wish. You can add sliced hot dogs or scrambled burger, some steamed veggies or chopped tomatoes to the pot for a great meal.
Ingredients:
1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk
4 cups hot water
1 lb. uncooked elbow macaroni or other favorite pasta shape
2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (8 oz)
Directions:
In 5-quart nonstick Dutch oven, heat evaporated milk, 4 cups hot water, macaroni and salt to taste to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high; cook 6 minutes, stirring frequently.
Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 8 minutes, stirring frequently; do not drain.
Remove from heat; stir in cheese until melted.