DES MOINES -- June 21 marked just 50 days until the Best Days Ever at the 2023 Iowa State Fair. That means there are only 50 days to sign up to volunteer or apply for a seasonal position, get your competition and parade entries ready and save money with advance admission and thrill passes.
BEST JOB EVER
Iowa State Fair Seasonal Employment
Looking for a fun job this summer? The Iowa State Fair is hiring for the 2023 Iowa State Fair! No matter your experience or expertise, there is something for you at the Fair. Visit www.iowastatefair.org for a listing and to apply online. Want to apply in person or get a job on the spot? Attend the open interview job fair on July 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Must be 16+ to interview.
BEST VOLUNTEERS EVER
Volunteers also help create the Best Days Ever at the Iowa State Fair. Check out the volunteer opportunities in 2023.
Fundraising Opportunity – Gate Admission
It's an easy and fun way for civic and community groups to raise money by welcoming Fairgoers, scanning admission tickets and providing hand stamps for guests. A few spots are still open; reserve your spot today by contacting Colton Lullmann at 515.401.1607 or admissions@iowastatefair.org.
The Garden sponsored by Corteva Agriscience
The Iowa State Fair is seeking volunteers for The Garden presented by Corteva Agriscience. Answer questions and talk to Fairgoers about gardening in Iowa. Morning or afternoon shifts are available. Email ewynn@iowastatefair.org or call 515.262.3111 for more information.
Andringa Family Foundation Little Hands on the Farm
Little Hands on the Farm teaches children about the importance of agriculture and how it impacts their daily lives in a fun and interactive way. Volunteers are needed throughout the exhibit each day. For more information contact Emily Wynn at ewynn@iowastatefair.org or call 515.262.3111.
Vet Camps sponsored by Agri-Pro Enterprises of Iowa, Inc.
Opportunities are available for veterinarians, vet technicians and student volunteers. Sign up at www.iowastatefair.org or email Emily Wynn at ewynn@iowastatefair.org for more information.
Information Booths
Help staff information booths, give directions and oversee diaper-changing/nursing stations. For more information contact Paula Barnes, Volunteer Superintendent, by email at iowafairvolunteer@gmail.com.
Blue Ribbon Foundation- Volunteers
Sign up to help sell bottled water and Iowa State Fair merchandise at stands throughout the grounds. All Blue Ribbon Foundation funds go right back to Fairground renovations. To volunteer with the Blue Ribbon Foundation, visit www.blueribbonfoundation.org.
BEST ENTRIES EVER
Iowa State Fair Parade
The Iowa State Fair also invites all community groups, special interest clubs and businesses to join the fun during this year's Iowa State Fair Parade. Iowa's largest parade and the kick-off to the Fair is set for Wednesday, August 9. Applications for floats, vehicles and novelty units; horses; marching bands; and walking and performing groups are available at http://www.iowastatefair.org/participate/parade or by contacting Liz Ley at 515.262.3111 ext. 282 or lley@iowastatefair.org.
Competitive Events
You could win $1,000 for your best cinnamon recipe! Enter your best livestock, your handmade quilt, pie and more. Entry rules and information can be found at http://www.iowastatefair.org/participate/competition. Entry deadlines and fees vary by department. Online entries may be made at www.iowastatefair.org.
BEST WAYS TO SAVE
Advance Admission
Enjoy all the Fair has to offer at a $5 discount. The advance admission offer is the lowest admission price available and must be purchased before opening day, August 10.
Value Pack
Save OVER $15! Value Packs include the following: a reloadable Thrill Pass with 5 credits, 1 Ye Old Mill OR Snakes Alive OR Train Exhibit admission, 1 Bungee Jump OR Krazy Maze, 1 Giant Slide, 1 Sky Glider, 4 $1 food/beverage tickets and 1 cup of Barksdale's State Fair Cookies.
Thrill Park Passes
Unlimited ($40)
Good for 1 day of unlimited rides Monday-Thursday until 10 p.m. in Thrill Town and Thrill Ville (does not include games, but credits can be added for games)
Advance ($30)
40 credits - Good any day of the Fair on any ride or game in Thrill Town and Thrill Ville
So many things to look forward to, only 50 days until all the fun begins. Check out www.iowastatefair.org for information on Ag Experiences, Elwell Family Park events and Grandstand tickets. The daily schedule will be posted in early July.