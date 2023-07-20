There will be an open house at the social services building in Benton County located at 8:11 D Ave. in Vinton. The event will take place on Tuesday, August 8, from 11 AM until 5:00 PM.
Agency information will be for provided from the following:
Benton County Sheriff
Suicide Coalition
Department of Health and Human Services
ISU extension
Above the influence
C. I. S. M.
Plugged In
ASAC
Heritage Aging Services
HACAP
Stepping up and more!
This event is open to all employees and citizens of Benton County. There are a lot of new faces and programs here in the social services building and we want to meet you!
Benton County has multiple services and coalitions that you may have never heard of. This open house is your chance to see the numerous resources available right here in one building, as well as those throughout the community.
This will be a full day affair with several events taking place, so mark your calendars and come mingle!