Union wrestling welcomed the return of the Battle of Waterloo at Young Arena this weekend after being cancelled last season, yet sickness and missed weights left holes in the Knights lineup as they went 2-4 in the tournament.
The Knights opened with a quarterfinal loss to Crestwood 48-27 to send them to the consolation bracket. Union found more success in the consolation match as they edged out New Hampton-Turkey Valley 37-36 and then Waterloo East 42-36.
Union’s fortunes did not improve on the second day as their numbers decreased with a wrestler missing weight for the morning. The open spots were evident in a 54-22 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie as the Knights forfeited three weights straight to the Hawks. Similar issues were to blame for the losses to North Scott 48-27 and Lake Mills 42-37 on Saturday.
However, the tournament had its positives, including senior Hunter Worthen going 6-0 between the two days and defeating a top-ranked wrestler from North Scott.
Union will host East Marshall and Hudson on Tuesday before winter break. Their season will resume with the Knights hosting Don Bosco on January 4.