INDEPENDENCE — Proceeds from the 2022 Independence BrewBQ will benefit the Otter Creek Animal Shelter’s ongoing needs for their Trap, Neuter, and Release (TNR) program to help manage feral and stray cats in our area.
“Cat overpopulation presents an ongoing problem not only in our area, but throughout the state. Despite the best efforts of shelters and rescues there are never enough spots to serve all the unwanted cats that are born each year,” said Ronda Reid of the Otter Creek Animal Shelter. “The first step to address this issue and allow feral/community cats to live a healthier life is to control the population through programs such as trap/neuter/release. This service allows us to help make a change one cat at a time.”
The Otter Creek Animal Shelter (formerly the Buchanan County Animal Shelter) was formed by a group of dedicated volunteers who professionally and passionately were concerned about what to do with pets in need. Their initial goal was to build a no-kill animal shelter to take in pets who had owners that were no longer able or willing to care for them in Buchanan County. Also, they needed a place for our residents to take animals who had been abandoned by the owners in rural areas.
“The shelter is grateful and honored to have been chosen as the charitable partner for the 2022 BrewBQ. We are already looking forward to participating in the 16th annual event on August 27th,” said Ronda.
About Independence BrewBQ
The Independence BrewBQ is a one day outdoor festival featuring BBQ vendors, live music, a Craft Brew Zone, a bike ride and is a fundraiser for charity at the same time!
Admittance into Riverwalk Parks is FREE with the opportunity to purchase delicious barbecue and brews on tap. Everyone can enjoy live music at no cost. Those wishing to check out the Craft Brew Zone can purchase brew tasting passes in advance or the day of the event. Visit www.brewbq.org for more information and to purchase Craft Brew Zone tickets.