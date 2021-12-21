HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter is excited to announce that they have received a $3,000 Grant from the Miccio Foundation.
“The shelter appreciates the generosity and ongoing support the Miccio Foundation has shown to the shelter,” said Ronda Reid of Otter Creek Animal Shelter.
The grant money is designated to be used for flooring in the shelter lobby and part of the halls.
The Miccio Foundation was established in 2000 by Dr. Ursula Delworth, a professor of counseling psychology at The University of Iowa. The foundation is named after her first cat. It supports projects that address the well-being of animals in Iowa.
Visit www.ottercreekanimalshelter.org or Buchanan County Animal Shelter on Facebook for more information on volunteering, pet adoptions, or donations.