It seems our nation’s previously held convictions have been assaulted by something quite destructive. It started mostly decades ago, but has accelerated lately.
The signs are evident in our news. There is increasing lawlessness at all levels of society, violence and brutality, disregard for life and property, greed, sex trafficking, all forms of abuse, calls to de-fund the police, cancel culture, acknowledged censorship by media, and the insertion of ideologies in even the elementary schools, that have nothing to do with the 3 R’s, for example, gender fluidity.
This can lead to a declining sense of our identity as individuals and a society. What is truth? What is my worth? What are my convictions? Who can I trust? Our frail minds concede that a loving almighty God must be taking a nap!
(Disclaimer — There is good news too! There has also been an increase in the prayer gatherings and fasting nationwide. The divorce rate is down as are out of wed-lock births. Many “pro-family” bills were passed in 2021. Many “pro-life” laws were passed in 13 different states.)
Convictions are firm, fixed beliefs. It is the confident that something is true. Godly convictions are distilled from having a deep understanding of God’s word and also in our time spent in His presence.
Jesus said, “Trusting Me, you will be unshakable and assured, deeply at peace. In this godless world you will continue to experience difficulties. But take heart! I have conquered the world.” (John 16:33 MSG)
This peace and hope is not just fluff and fairy tale. It is a reality for a Christ-follower, even when we want to scream! He created us in our mother’s womb, and knows us each by name. Can we trust Him with our happiness, let alone our life?
According to the Bible, everything has its time. (Eccles 3: 1-2, 11) “To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, And a time to die; A time to plant, And a time to pluck what is planted...He has made everything beautiful in its time..Also He has put eternity in their (human) hearts, except that no one can find out the work that God does from beginning to end.”
That means the Lord is not only greater than the world or its problems and faults, but also in charge of their unfolding. both now and forever. That collides with our thinking and emotions. Is God in charge of things that are painful, causing our dreams to fall down in mid-flight?
An example is Daniel and his 3 friends who at age of 15 or so, were taken captive to a foreign country, and made to serve in the court of a wicked king. God gave great favor to them. They were threatened with death several times if they did not do things that went against convictions of their faith. They held to their convictions to love and serve only their God. God saved them from a fiery furnace and a lion’s den.
However God also was the one who allowed their captivity to happen. Through Daniel’s interpreting of the king’s dreams, God was offering mercy to the wicked king. God wanted that king and his nation to change and serve Him. Gods hand was at work at every level, for the good of all, and to bring Him honor.
One of my convictions is that God is sovereign. He is in control of the universe, all nations, all kings, all armies, all religions, of all people, in every generation, on the good and the evil, on the righteous and the wicked.
God is not perplexed by the chaos we experience at this time, whether personally or nationally. Our convictions will determine our attitudes and choices at the crossroads of our lives. Therefore we can trust and obey God with the outcome.