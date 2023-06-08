A lot has happened around here in 2023.
If you had told me on New Year's Day where we'd be 10 days into June and I'd have probably had you drug tested. But stuff -- as we all know -- happens.
Without making a bunch of long-winded rationale/excuses, we screwed up and its my fault, and I'm sorry. I was waiting around for someone to walk in the front door and be the prefect replacement for what I had come to become spoiled by. But that didn't happen. I punted spring sports, and that just kills me. I even managed to miss an area team qualifying for the State soccer tournament, which is probably the worst mistake I've ever made in this business.
But now we have to figure out how we fix this, and frankly there's only way logical way. Effectively, well, now, I have promoted myself to News/Sports Editor. Instead of waiting for that "perfect replacement", I'd just be the "near-perfect replacement."
I'm going to do my best to salvage the summer season, and by the time I get through my impending knee replacement, we're going to do it the way it should be done again. I will rely greatly on coaches for stats and quotes, and anyone with a sharp eye for pictures. Any of the above would be appreciated.
So to the 'Cats, Knights, Stormin' Pointers, and -- of course -- Vikings/Vikettes, we'll get better because you make us better.
My first volunteer coaching gig came in 1990 when Denny Thole asked me to hitting coach for the softball team, so for half of my life that program has a been a part of my life. That was the summer I got to help plant the row of trees that buffer the first-base side of the field. There have been great wins and ugly losses, amazing memories and true tragedy, and as far as I'm concerned nothing but a lot of very proud moments.
One of the proudest of those moments came Wednesday night. The Vikette players came up with the idea of selling t-shirts to promote a cancer awareness and to give the proceeds to one of their own.
Right between Regional and State girls' basketball, Bobcat Nation received some horrible news when it was announced that sophomore Tatum Schroeder had been diagnosed with cancer. When the Vikettes and Bobcats played in the Class 3A semifinals, Vinton-Shellsburg fans wore t-shirts of support for Tatum, her family and her nation.
We made not always get along, but we're still friends and we're still family. Between games of Wednesday's softball doubleheader at Thole Field, Vikette seniors Brylee Bruce, Sophia Kreutner, Ashlie Meyer, Kaelyn Pettyjohn and Ali Streeter presented Tatum's dad, Brad, with a check for $800, with Tatum watching the whole thing from her room at Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
Like I said, nothing but a lot of proud moments...
