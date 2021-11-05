HAZLETON – There are many different owls that call Iowa home.
Head to Fontana Park on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m., where Naturalist Michael Maas will lead an Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) program about different species of owls. You will discover amazing owl adaptations as creatures of the night, and even get a close encounter with one. There will be a short hike to call for owls (and perhaps hear owls calling back!).
Be sure to give a hoot for this fun program. OWLS is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’