Thursday against Mount Vernon was a Jekyll and Hyde series for Benton, taking the first game 2-1 before being shut out by the visiting Mustangs 12-0 for a doubleheader split at home.
While the Bobcats only came up with three hits and drew a single walk in a swift first game, Benton was able to make their plays count in the first and fifth innings for their two runs, coming from junior Jordan Thys off senior Casey Gallagher’s single, and junior Easton Patterson hit junior Evan Daugherty in. Gallagher (five innings) and Thys (two innings) allowed for one run and one error between the two of them on the mound, with Gallagher getting the win.
“We played clean, threw a bunch of strikes, and kept things at our pace of play,” coach Seth Patterson said. “All we needed to manufacture where those two runs.”
While game one was quick, game two was drawn out and more to Mount Vernon’s benefit. The Bobcats were unable to come up with hits, though drew three walks and one hitter struck by pitch. Mount Vernon play patient, ultimately shutting out Benton 12-0 in six innings in a no-hitter. Patterson took the loss in a carousel of different Benton pitchers trying to spark the Bobcats. Sophomore Ryan Finn struck out three batters.
“When the defense is out for 25 minutes in a half inning, people are going to make errors,” Patterson said. “If we’re not throwing strikes, it’s hard for us to maintain the pace we want to play with.”
Benton (5-8) got back on track the next day with a 19-0 win in three innings at East Marshall. The Bobcats traveled to Clear Creek-Amana on Monday and will host Marion for a doubleheader on Thursday and Vinton-Shellsburg for a game on Friday before heading to Vinton on June 13.