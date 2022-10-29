Vinton-Shellsburg cross country pushed through its first State qualifiers since 2019 in junior Eli Page and senior Elijah Blix, neither wasting their opportunity as they finished 21st and 64th individually at the 2022 State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday.
“As our season went on, both guys obviously wanted to make it State,” VS coach Jeff Mangold said. “Their goal was to run for top 15. They didn’t make it, but I’m super proud of both of them. They’ve put this program on an upward trajectory and set a great example for our guys and girls coming back.”
Page finished a mere six places outside of the coveted top 15 All-State in his first season qualifying for State, clocking in at 16:49. Not long ago, however, the junior admits he wasn’t even in shape to run cross country and had to play catch-up over the summer.
“I definitely wasn’t in as good of shape as the other guys, and it was hard for me,” Page said. “I had to start slow, less miles. The summer started rough, but I got to where I wanted to be.”
Blix has had his eyes on State the last two seasons, falling short in the 2021 state qualifying meet in Decorah. In his final season, Blix picked up his training and made it to State alongside Page. He finished with a time of 17:31 in a challenging field of athletes which pushed him more than he ever expected. Illness this week also played a part, and Blix is grateful to simply finish the race.
“It’s such a blessing to end my high school career at this meet,” Blix said. “I’ve loved every single minute of this season. I didn’t think I was going to make it at the two-mile marker. I couldn’t see anything that last 200 meters. I’m blessed that I could do this with Eli and excited with his performance. He’s just going to go up from here.”
Blix will graduate in May, but that does not mean the Vikings expect to go down next season. Freshman Alex Torres was just outside of qualifying. Freshman Jack Blais and junior Aldin Sawnon were consistent four and five runners for VS and other runners are looking to step up.
“I think we’ll see for the next few years to come that this season was the turning point,” Mangold said. “Alex and Jack did unbelievable as freshmen. Qualifying for State at that grade doesn’t happen often, so for them to come in and make this impact is awesome. The future is bright with Eli back and everyone we return.”