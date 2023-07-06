VINTON — Vinton’s own Palace Theater will be a film mecca of sorts over the next few months.
Palace co-manager Marcy Horst said Wednesday that the theater will be showing four different Iowa-based movies in the coming weeks, and the first showing is scheduled for this coming Sunday.
“Painting Jane” is the story of a woman who loses both of her parents to dementia, but finds herself along the way. It will be shown at the Palace this coming Sunday, July 9 at 2:30 p.m. The movie is also currently on Amazon Prime.
Dates and times for the other movies will be announced when finalized:
SHIFT: The RAGBRAI Documentary. TRT: 57 minutes
Can you find yourself in the middle of nowhere? SHIFT tells the story of RAGBRAI — the world’s oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle ride — through ground-breaking photography and intimate interviews with three bicyclists and a pair of community leaders. Grappling with triumphs and tragedies, the group searches for peace, clarity and redemption, pushing themselves to their limits and changing their lives in the course of a weeklong ride across Iowa. This documentary was filmed last summer during RAGBRAI. The co-directors are both writers/photographers at the Des Moines Register and pending schedules are available for Q&As at screenings. The film makes a great tie-in promotion with any bike shops or riding groups in your area.
Trailer and more information can be found on their website.
KNEE HIGH. TRT: 1:55:00
Following a sudden loss and a glimpse into new possibilities, Cal Melbourne, a young father forced to grow up fast on Iowa’s farmlands, must choose between salvaging his family’s legacy or pursuing an unknown future for himself and his son. KNEE HIGH was shot in Iowa with a 98% Iowa-based cast and crew so they are available for theater Q&As. The producers are currently finishing post production and are submitting this feature to film festivals.
They do not have a completed trailer yet but more information is on their Facebook site.
A PLACE TO GROW. TRT: 1:23:00
Before electricity or tractors, families risked everything to make Iowa their home. Explore the evolution of farming from Native American women seedkeepers to small family farms and the impact of modern science on large agricultural operations in one county in southeast Iowa.