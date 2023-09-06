Palo — On Saturday, September 2, Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported that they received a call at approximately 10:35am from a Palo juvenile who “had received severe burns to his head and shoulder.” The call came from the splash pad in Palo, but it was reported that the juvenile came from 1003 1st Street in Palo.
“Upon Deputies arrival, it was determined the juvenile had received burns when an adult male shoved the juvenile into a fire pit. The male suspect was identified as Christopher Wayne Maas 42 of Palo. The juvenile was taken to St. Lukes Hospital for treatment of injuries,” Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Hiawatha Police Department and the Hiawatha Ambulance Services. Officers were at first unable to locate Maas, but reported that the suspect turned himself in at the Cedar Rapids Police Station on Tuesday, September 5. “Maas was taken to the Linn County Jail for the charges of Interference with Official Acts and Child Endangerment Resulting in Injury. This incident is an ongoing investigation for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office,” Linn County Sergeant Dylan Schmid said.