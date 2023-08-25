Matt Hoodjer is entering his 13th year of coaching the Tripoli cross country teams and he is ready for this upcoming year.
The girls team is returning two high level runners in Ashlynn Boldt and London Miller.
"Our strengths this year are the experience we have on the girls team," Hoodjer said. "Ashlynn is a senior who has been racing cross country her entire career and London has competed a lot and is coming off a state qualifying year as a freshman. We are excited to see what they can do this year. On the boys side, we lost our 3 seniors and will be very young this year."
On the boys side, they have no returning letter winners and the low numbers has been a problem for the last few years, but the Panthers have found the silver lining.
"Numbers is always a challenge," Hoodjer said. "We only have a handful of individuals on both teams. The fun part about that is that we really get to focus on the needs of each athlete and work to be the best that they can be."