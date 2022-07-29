INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry is holding a Personal Care Drive on Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers be collecting at Fareway, Walmart, and Dollar Fresh.
Most needed items include:
- Toilet paper
- Laundry Soap
- Shampoo
- Body Wash
- Deodorant
- Feminine Hygiene Items
- Dish Soap
- Toothpaste/Toothbrush
If you buy it every month, they need it.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) guidelines are strict. As the name states, the program is for nutritional items, i.e. fruits and veggies, meat, milk, bread, baby food, etc. Hygiene items cannot be purchased using SNAP. Baby wipes and diapers are not SNAP eligible either, nor are they covered under the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.
The Food Pantry also accepts monetary gifts; however checks must have a memo referring to “Non Food Purchases” or “Personal Care Items” or something similar. If left unspecified, the check will be applied to food purchases.
All items collected will support the Independence Area Food Pantry.