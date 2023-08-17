DES MOINES — Participants competed in the Iowa State Cadets & Juniors Championship, Iowa State Women’s Championship and Open Singles division of the Horseshoe Pitching Tournament held Sunday, August 13, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
The Fair hosts both Championship and Open Class competitions every Fair day. Division winners are crowned daily. All Horseshoe Pitching competitions take place on the clay courts just east of Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall.
IOWA STATE JUNIORS
1. Malcolm Clark, Monticello
2. Ella Scott, Truro
3. Brytan Bassman, Norwalk
4. Cooper Wiese, Roland
5. Damian Lanczos, Roland
IOWA STATE CADETS
1. Zach Smith, Gladbrook
2. Luke Smith, Gladbrook
3. Brooklyn Wiese, Jewell
IOWA STATE WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP
CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Kristy Klejch, Creston
2. Deb Wiese, Roland
3. Kelly Turbett, Tama
4. Deb Davis, Ankeny
Class A
1. Chris Jordan, Peru
2. Pam Slippy, Ankeny
3. Sharon Rife, Des Moines
OPEN SINGLES
Class A
1. Joseph Smith, Gladbrook
2. Tom Cranston, Keswick
3. Steve Hatch, Knoxville
4. Terry Stiles, Maxwell
Class B
1. Andrew Frana, Altoona
2. Russell Wiese, Roland
3. Brandon DeBord, Adel
4. Kevin Turbett, Tama
Class C
1. Zach Smith, Gladbrook
2. Luke Smith, Gladbrook
3. Jennifer Smith, Gladbrook
4. Kevin Tankersley, Maxwell
5. Tom Corson, Clive
6. Tony Corson, Fort Worth