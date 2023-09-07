Pastor Preus Teaches in the Pearl of Africa

VINTON — Last month, Reverend Stephen Preus, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, (LCMS), in Vinton traveled to Africa to teach seminarians in Uganda. He spent two weeks teaching at the Lutheran Theological College of Uganda, which is the seminary of The Lutheran Church of Uganda, (LCU). The first week he taught seminarians a course on Biblical Interpretation. The second week he taught a pastor’s conference on Martin Luther’s Smalcald Articles, which is according to Preus, Luther’s “last and most comprehensive and clear confession of faith.”
Some individual members, and even one non-member of Trinity Lutheran Church supported the cost of the trip as well as the purchase of 10 English Bible and 30 in the native language, Runyankole, as well as copies of Lutheran Confessions. “For me it’s really amazing that it all took place. I’m just so thankful for the generosity of those who contributed to the trip,” Preus said.
The path that led to teaching in Africa began when Preus himself was a first year seminarian at the Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne Indiana. In 2008 he joined a class mission trip to South Africa for class credit on church history and life experience with mission work. The experience made a powerful impact on Preus and some of his fellow students.
“A group of us thought that it was a great thing they were doing there, teaching God’s word and Lutheran confessions to seminarians all over Africa. We wanted to continue it so after we became pastors we started a Mission Society called St Philip Lutheran Mission Society, which supports the Lutheran Theological Seminary, (LTS), in Pretoria, South Africa. There we support students, operations, and provide guest professors. With this mission society, sending professors over is one of the things that we do,” Preus said.
Preus has a Masters of Sacred Theology, and in 2020, he was asked to teach Biblical Interpretation at the seminary in Pretoria, South Africa. It was there he met Asiimwe Humphrey, from Uganda, then a seminary student, and now his friend. Preus returned home in 2020, just three days before the lock down started. Since then he has kept in touch with Humphrey who is now the Pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Mbararra, Uganda.
“The Christian church is growing in the global south,’ Preus said. “The Lutheran Church of Uganda is very young, as it just started back in the 1990s, but already has tens of thousands of people. The problem there is they have too few pastors.. This is why we go over there, to train pastors. The need is so great because there are so many little churches starting, because there are so many people who want to hear this pure Gospel, the pure word of God, and the sacraments rightly administered. With continual education these pastors can then go to their home areas and teach and be faithful pastors,” Preus said.
Preus hopes to return to Uganda to teach again someday, but for now there are no definite plans. If another trip is planned, he will be checking with Pastor Humphrey to see what needs are most pressing. The LCU will continue to need support. At present, there is no electricity in many of their churches. Services are held with mostly acapella singing, but can include piano and drums. The need for things like Bibles, Confessions, and operation materials will also continue. Motorcycles would also help the Uganda pastors travel to remote churches easier.
Anyone interested in contributing to the needs of Christians in Uganda can contact Pastor Preuss at 319-472-2898.
Preus felt blessed by the timing of his trip. “The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, made a formal declaration of fellowship with The Lutheran Church of Uganda during the synod convention this summer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The timing of the declaration of fellowship just coincided with my time in Uganda so that I was able to celebrate and thank God for this fellowship with our Ugandan Lutheran friends,” Preus said. Fellowship means that although they are each distinct church bodies, LCMS and LCU will commune at each other’s altars, and teach in each other’s pulpits.
“The Christians I met in Uganda are such polite people and say “you are most welcome.” so often. They love the word of God. They want to hear the word of God. They want to be taught how to interpret the Bible and to be able to sharpen themselves on this word so that they can then as pastors go and teach that in their respective locations. So that’s what this is all about. Its real mission work that’s meant to bring the mission of God and his Word and his sacraments. Preaching Christ and him crucified for the forgiveness of sins, wherever we can do that. We need well trained pastors to do that and that’s what we’re providing there,” Preus said.
On September 10th at 10:20, Pastor Preus will be kicking off Trinity Lutheran Church “Rally Day” with a presentation of his trip to Uganda. Anyone interested in hearing the presentation is welcome to attend.