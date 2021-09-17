Friends in the Community,
I hope and pray that you are having an amazing month of September! This is always a busy month for many families. We are getting accustomed to new school and activity schedules. There are many great events taking place in our community. It is a month that is full of blessings!
Many of you know that one of my favorite activities is attending school events. To me, that is one of the most meaningful undertakings of a community that is our size. Friday night football games are great opportunities for us to connect with one another and build relationships while we support our student athletes. This networking can also be done at volleyball games, musical events, cross country meets and while we are dropping our kids off and picking them up. Beginning and nurturing these relationships takes a little bit of our time, but when we get to know someone knew and have the opportunity for someone else to get to know us, our lives are enriched and enhanced.
Fall at the Schunk house means cross country. Both of our children have been participating in this sport since last year. Since I am not a runner, I have been spending the last couple of years learning about cross country. At first, I knew it involved a lot of running and hard work, but I am also learning something about the athletes that take part in this wonderful sport (something I have expressed to the coaches numerous times). As a pastor, I have noticed that the sport of cross-country is a lot like the Christian life. What do I mean by this?
First, you see athletes that are willing to sweat, work hard, and push through the various courses. Each course has its own nuances. One course may have a lot of hills. Another course may require the athletes to cross what will become the finish line twice because they must make two laps around the course to run the required distance of a cross-country race. Another course may seem easier than the other courses these athletes will run on during the season.
The Christian life is a lot like this. There are times when we, as Christians, face many different obstacles while we make our way through life in this world. There are some days that seem easier than others. There are some days that seem like we are spending our entire lives running uphill. Along with these, we have those days that seem like they are never ending, and we spend our time repeatedly crossing the same spots in life wondering if we are ever going to get to what would be the end of a certain challenge.
The second thing that is worth noting when comparing this sport to the Christian life is the amount of support that is shared by the people who run cross-country together. Yes, each of these athletes wants to get the best time they possibly can while they are running out on the courses. They want to cross the finish line as quick as they can, and there are times when they will pass their teammates on the course. Even though these things are taking place, they are also cheering for one another. At a recent meet, the girls stood close to the end of the race yelling and cheering for each of the boys while they crossed the finish line. These girls could have stood back by their bags or sat on the ground because they were tired from their own race, but they did not do those things. They cheered and supported their teammates. This support was also shared by people who finished the race ahead of their teammates. They waited for one another at the end of the course and congratulated one another, as they finished the race. It was awesome!
The Christian life is like this, too. We need one another to make it through life in this world. We are called to support and to care for one another. Jesus taught us to how to pray for each other and to share His love with one another. There are times when we are in different places in life when we compare ourselves to other people. All of us are called to encourage and to help one another make it. The kids who run cross-country model this for us, and we are invited to live by their example.
A few weeks ago, I posted on Facebook that, even though I would never take part in a cross-country event (even if I have run a couple of 5K’s), I am thoroughly enjoying this sport. It is fun to see the young people of this community modeling what the Christian life should like for the rest of us.
Jesus said, “Let the (little) children come unto me.” Jesus wants us to learn from those who are younger than us. I would encourage all of you to consider going to a cross-country meet this fall to see how this is being done.
Pastor Josh