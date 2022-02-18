My wife and I recently flew to Orlando for a church conference. The conference was pretty good. We learned a lot. The speakers were good. The only problem was that the site’s technology was not working seamlessly – zoomed in presenters were lost occasionally, the sound system gave us some feedback from time to time, — you know, it’s the stuff we all deal with when we’re counting on technology to enhance our lives but instead becomes a distraction. The problem was that this was a conference focusing on how to use technology seamlessly in all aspects of church life. It felt good to know that even the professionals have problems once in a while.
Another problem I had was our flight to Orlando. We flew with a discount airline. The flight was cheap, but we had to pay for any luggage we wanted to bring. We had to pay to choose our seats. Our seats did not recline. There was no complimentary snack or drink service. Yes, I am whining. Yes, I know this is a first-world problem. Yes, I know you get what you pay for. Yes, I know I am spoiled.
I think most Americans feel a certain amount of entitlement. We feel we deserve the free cookies on the airplane. We feel we deserve the nice car or the latest cell phone that takes movie quality videos. We feel we shouldn’t have pay so much in taxes or street repairs. We sometimes act as if we’re the most important person on the planet!
Jesus takes that whole thing about what we deserve and what we don’t deserve and completely turns it around. For Jesus, grace is about getting what you don’t deserve – because we are sinful, we don’t deserve the love of God but we get it because of what Christ did on the cross. Mercy is not getting what you do deserve – because we are sinful by nature, we abandon the love of God and deserve to be abandoned by God, but because of what Christ accomplished on the cross, we are forgiven offered a place at Christ’s table.
What Jesus did on the cross was to give everything for you. He gave his life and his death for you. What Jesus did for you was a gift of grace and mercy. It wasn’t a transaction as you or I would consider a transaction; it was a gift (a very expensive gift) freely given.
What do you do with that gift? Did Jesus get what he paid for?
Christ’s grace and mercy is not cheap, but you are worth it.