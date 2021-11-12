Before I get into my point of this letter, I need to make sure you know that I do like Christmas, I really do. But I get a little annoyed that we seem to go from Halloween to Christmas without even really considering the importance of Thanksgiving. In our overly commercialized society, we are fast becoming a people who see Thanksgiving as merely the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Yes, I know there are still the family dinners being planned and the travel arrangements being made to attend those dinners. However, we seemed to have really glossed over the importance of giving thanks in this season. As I go into the stores now I see remnants of Halloween paraphernalia, and an overabundance of Christmas decorations, but I haven’t yet seen much in terms of anything for Thanksgiving.
This makes me wonder if we might be in danger of losing what it means to live a thankful life. There is an attitude of thankfulness that we sometimes lose in the world of jobs, family, pandemics, and political/social strife that can help us hold to the faith we proclaim. Living a life of thankfulness does not diminish the troubles of the day but can help us steer more clearly through them. As the song goes we sometimes need to ‘count our blessings and name them one by one’ to recognize the ways in which God has been a part of our lives through all the highs and lows that we have celebrated or endured. As we live this life of thankfulness, we are encouraged in sharing the message we have that God is in fact still in the heaven and we are not forgotten. A thankful heart emphasizes the positive things in our life when other factors seemed determined to belittle them with negativity and sorrow. Yes, there are many things in life that are not as they should be and we need to acknowledge that as a fact of our existence. But in may well be that the best way of overcoming the forces of discouragement in our lives is not to wail against them as much as too stand in contrast to them through a thankful heart.
A thankful life is more than just walking through times with a simplistic naïve assumption that everything is going to be alright. It is an understanding that in the midst of all we have, their source is one for who we need to remember in thanks. Even when things are troubled, we live in thankfulness because we know we are still not alone and God will strengthen and guide us even then. We have seen it through worse times than these. There have been greater times of economic depression, of great wars, of extreme civil unrest and yet God continued to walk us through when we remembered who we were and whose we were.
In the midst of social disorder, let us not forget to remember the God who guides us through with love. In the face of illness, let us remember the God who helps us find the means to care for the sick and dying with compassion. And in the midst of conflict with our fellow sisters and brothers let us not forget the God who embraces all of us in forgiveness. As such let us live a life of thankfulness for in truth, we have a lot to be thankful for.