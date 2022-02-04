Who’s ready for some baseball? Oh, I’m fully aware how cold it is here in Iowa, but the truth of the matter is: Pitchers and Catchers will be reporting for Spring Training starting on February 14th. Sure, they will begin playing in warmer climates, but just the thought of the embryonic stage of a new season warms my heart.
It’s true, not everyone understands baseball. Leo Durocher smartly observed, “Baseball is like church. Many attend, few understand.” I’ve enjoyed “America’s Pastime” since I was a kid playing the game in an empty lot on a dead-end street. A few of the players from that sandlot league actually went on to play semi-pro ball. I even remember taking my wife on a spur of the moment date to Municipal Stadium where the Cleveland Indians hosted the Minnesota Twins. As the game began Amy had plenty of questions about what was happening. I did my best to explain it but she was only left with more questions.
Perhaps the best explanation of baseball was given from a grandmother to her grandson when she told him, “You have two sides, one out in the field and one in. Each man that’s on the side that’s in goes out and when he’s out he comes in and the next man goes in until he’s out. When three men are out, the side that’s out comes in and the side that’s been in goes out and tries to get those coming in out. When both sides have been in and out nine times, including the not outs, that’s the end of the game.”
I don’t know about you, but that explanation even confuses me!
Like many great moments in life, baseball is best learned by doing. Grab a glove, head out to a field with a great attitude and you will learn more by playing baseball than you may ever learn by talking about baseball.
The next time you have a chance to go to a baseball game be sure to arrive in time to watch batting practice. You’ll see infielders taking grounders, outfielders tracking down pop-flies, and batters taking their swings and launching the ball into the air. It’s constant motion, with players moving all the time. Batting Practice is just that: practice. But it is in the practice where skills are developed, mistakes are corrected, and champions are born.
Believe it or not, Jesus had something to say about practice at the end of his most famous sermon. In Matthew 7 he said, “Everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.” (Matthew 7:24-27).
According to Jesus, every follower of His shows up for practice. I don’t mean gathering on a dusty field with borrowed bases. Instead, members of His family are those who hear His words and “puts them into practice.” Jesus is telling us we must do more than know his will for us. He wants us to live it out.
Without practice in baseball, players cannot grow in their skills as a player. In the same way, without living what God is teaching us in His word we cannot grow in our ability to walk with Him. God calls each of his children to a different kind of BP. Not Batting Practice but Bible Practice. Ask God to help you put His word into practice today.