Having lived my first half century in Denver, Colorado, I thought I was adjusting pretty well to life in Sioux City, Iowa. I learned to breathe oxygen (the air’s pretty thin in the Mile High City); I learned what humidity is (the air’s pretty dry in Denver, too); and I learned to eat chili and cinnamon rolls together.
I figured I was adapting pretty well to Midwestern culture until that day I stood at Hy-Vee facing a wall of Cheez-Its, Wheat Thins, Goldfish, and Triscuits (insert product placement royalties here), but nary a saltine to be seen.
You know that moment when the stress you thought you had completely under control lurches into the red zone, forcing you to wonder if you should be allowed out in public without adult supervision? This was that moment. The emotional toll of adjusting to a new way of life in a new town; of learning the ropes of a new job; and of meeting lots of new people, but not yet having a circle of new friends suddenly caught up with me. I gulped back tears of frustration and asked the nearest employee for directions to the saltines.
The kid led me to the saltine aisle, far away from the other crackers, but right next to the canned soups. The first words out of my mouth were, “HERE? HERE is where you keep them??”
Change is hard, even when we’ve got good social support, good health, and good coping skills. There comes a time in every season of change when we hit our own personal limit of tolerance. We can’t possibly make one more adjustment. We start doubting our ability to manage. We get snippy with other people. We complain about the way things are.
Since arriving in Independence a few weeks ago, I find myself reliving “the saltine scenario” from time to time. (Walmart and Fareway’s layouts are still completely alien to me.) But experience has taught me a thing or two about managing the anxiety that accompanies change.
Psalm 16 is one of the gentler psalms of prayer for God’s help. Rather than dwelling on what the psalmist needs, Psalm 16 overflows with appreciation for what God has already provided: refuge; pleasant companions; a choice portion, cup, and allotment; pleasant boundaries; a good inheritance; counsel; and life, joyfulness, and delight.
We often think of gratitude as an emotion, but really it’s a spiritual tonic for frustration and discouragement. I recently heard of a Jewish practice of saying 1000 “Blessed be God” prayers per day! That sounds like a lot and I can’t say I’ve come anywhere near 1000 in one day. But 100 isn’t as long a list as you’d think, particularly if you acknowledge the small everyday blessings. These really add up.
“Blessed be God for the breath in my lungs. Blessed be God for the breath of wind in the trees. And blessed be God for…uh…my cat’s lungs…and the breath…er…in the vacuum cleaner…and electricity to run the vacuum cleaner. And blessed be God for the strength in my arms and legs to push the vacuum cleaner. And blessed be God for a home to keep clean. And for my good neighbors. And for my folks. Blessed be God for the breath in their lungs…”
And for saltines. I know they’re here somewhere.