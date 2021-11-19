We all know some very opinionated people. If you don’t know any opinionated people, you’re probably the opinionated one in your circle (that’s just my opinion). Sometimes, opinions are helpful; sometimes, not so much. Let me share some helpful opinions with you (in my opinion they’re helpful).
- If your pumpkin pie has only one dollop of whipped cream on it, you’re doing it wrong! The pumpkin pie to whipped cream ratio should be 1:1 (by weight or volume, your choice).
- If you’re having ham for your Thanksgiving meal, you’re doing it wrong! I’m pretty sure the Founding Fathers intended turkey to be the protein of choice for Thanksgiving – that’s why they voted down Ben Franklin’s suggestion that the turkey, not the bald eagle, should be the national bird.
- If you are able to get up before the sun to go shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, you’re doing it wrong! The reason Thanksgiving is on a Thursday is so we can recover on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from eating too much. If you can handle any physical activity the day after Thanksgiving, you didn’t eat enough.
- If you’re already listening to Christmas music, you’re doing it wrong! That’s just wrong. I shouldn’t have to explain that one to you.
You don’t have to agree with me. I am, after all, entitled to my opinions. And I am thankful for that.
I am also thankful for all those who have defended our right to have opinions. I am thankful that I can gather with my family and eat too much turkey and pumpkin pie with plenty of whipped cream. (And that I don’t have to listen to Christmas music while doing so!)
I am thankful for my family and all their gifts and quirks. I am thankful for my wife and all the ways she completes me. I am thankful for my house and a furnace that works. I am thankful for my position as pastor and all the ways I am blessed. I am thankful for those who keep me safe and those who provide the goods and services I need.
I am thankful that God made me who I am and has blessed me with so much.
And I am thankful that God made you. That’s not just my opinion, that’s a fact.
“I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart…”
Psalm 9:1a