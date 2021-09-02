Fred Markes tells the story of the boy who stood on a sidewalk, waiting on a bus. A man walking by spotted the boy and gave him some gentle instruction. “Son,” he said, “if you’re waiting on the bus, you need to move to the street corner. That’s where the bus stops for passengers.” “It’s OK,” said the boy. “I’ll just wait right here, and the bus will stop for me.” The man repeated his argument, but the boy never moved. Just then, the bus appeared. Amazingly, the bus pulled over to where the boy stood, and the child hopped on. The man on the sidewalk stood speechless. The boy turned around in the doorway and said, “Mister, I knew the bus would stop here, because the bus driver is my dad!” When you’ve got a family relationship with the bus driver, you don’t need a bus stop. If your mother is a US Senator, you won’t need an appointment to slip into her office. If you’ve given your heart to the King of Kings, you’re in a royal family of unspeakable proportions. I believe that I have that kind of relationship with my heavenly father, and I hope that you do as well. As we look past Easter Sunday and as I think about my faith, there are really eight reasons why I believe that Jesus rose from the dead. All of these reasons are in your Bible. 1) The tomb was empty on Easter. 2) The disciples were almost immediately transformed from men who were hopeless and fearful after the crucifixion into men who were confident and bold witnesses of the resurrection. 3) Paul claimed that not only had he seen the risen Christ, but that 500 others had seen him also, and many were still alive when he made this public claim. 4) The sheer existence of a thriving, empire-conquering early Christian church supports the truth of the resurrection claim. 5) Jesus himself testified to his coming resurrection from the dead. 6) There is a self-authenticating glory in the gospel of Christ’s death and resurrection as narrated by the biblical witnesses. 7) The New Testament witnesses do not bear the stamp of dupes or deceivers. 8) The Apostle Paul’s conversion supports the truth of the resurrection. May you find peace and comfort in knowing that Jesus is as real today as he was more than 2000 years ago. See you in church!
Richard Jumper is the Pastor of the First Christian Church. He can be reached at telephone 319-472-2153 or emailed at rjumper516@yahoo.com.