What is heaven like? Who will we see there? What will we do?
Those are questions many of us have wrestled with, especially when someone we love is dying or has died or when we face death ourselves.
My mom passed away in March. Although she had begun talking about “leaving this world” a short time before entering hospice, she had questions and concerns. For instance, every time a priest or chaplain entered the room, she would ask “What is heaven like?”
All responded along the line of “We don’t really know, but we believe it will be a beautiful place, we will see our loved ones who have gone before us and there will be much love and peace because we will be with God.”
Mom wasn’t particularly satisfied with their answers. She wanted details. Don’t we all?
As a graduate student, I spent hours researching what Scripture and theologians have had to say about eschatology (the study of the last things – death, judgment, purgatory, heaven and hell.) I chose this as the topic for my thesis because, like my mom, I wanted to more fully understand what awaits us after death. Acquiring such knowledge, I assumed, would give me more confidence in ministering to others as well as satisfy my curiosity.
Yet, as I sat by my mother’s bedside, it wasn’t the writings of Augustine, Aquinas, Rahner or anyone else that gave me comfort. Rather, it was a simple prayer I learned as a child: “Holy Mary, mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death.”
Entrusting my mom to God in prayer during her final days, calling upon the saints and angels as well as deceased loved ones to come to welcome my mom and help her in the journey home to God, lessened my feeling of helplessness and gave me some peace.
There have been times when I’ve been with someone who is dying, when I’ve gotten a sense that the veil that separates heaven and earth is very thin. My sister and I also experienced this with mom. A few days before she passed, mom’s eyes were closed and she seemed to be having a conversation with someone other than us. Her words were indecipherable. The following day she opened her eyes. She was no longer able to talk. I leaned close and asked her, “Have you seen a glimpse of heaven?” She nodded. I asked “Is it as beautiful as they say?” She smiled and a little tear came to her eyes. That gave me comfort and hope.
During the month of November, Christians traditionally remember and pray for the dead. Let us also pray for those who are dying, entrusting them to God and asking the saints and angels and our deceased friends and relatives to welcome them home. We may not know with certainty what heaven is like, but may our prayers assist them on their journey and give us comfort.