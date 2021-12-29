Senior Pastor
It happens at least twice a year – always around Christmas and Easter. Someone well meaning decides to post something about the “true nature” of Jesus and his message – reducing him to just another good teacher (in a long line of teachers) whose message was love over everything else. The implication is that it’s religion’s fault that everything is screwed up. The idea is that the church focuses too much on standards, holiness, purity, etc. and that instead we should just focus on love above everything else. The posts are always a little bit different…but the message is always the same. The newest one reads this way:
“Don’t confuse the teacher with the teaching. Buddha was not a Buddhist. Muhammad was not a Muslim. Jesus was not a Christian. They were teachers who taught love…love was their religion.”
I see that message…along with others like it…and while I get the sentiment – it just misses the boat! On a core level, the idea here is that those religious leaders (and presumably other religious leaders) taught similar messages…but any decent look into history will tell you that their messages were very, very different.
But on a more significant level, this confuses the truth of who Jesus is. Jesus wasn’t another teacher on par with Buddha and Muhammed – Jesus was God in flesh (John 1). Jesus was God and he claimed to be God – that’s why they killed him!
And Jesus didn’t come to teach us how to love one another…but instead he came to teach us about God’s love for us. He taught that God loved us so much that he came voluntarily to die on the cross for our sins and in rising from the grave he conquered death so that all of us could experience a real relationship with the God of the Universe. And Jesus taught us that pursuing holiness is key in growing in our relationship with God. All of New Testament clearly affirms this teaching of Jesus.
Is loving others a part of that – absolutely! As Christians, the way we love people is a byproduct of the fact that we have experienced God’s love. And we should never forget it! But part of love is telling the truth…and celebrating Jesus as a good teacher who teaches us only how to love is to celebrate a fake Jesus. His message is clear – God loves you…surrender to him…and follow him. Everything else flows from that.
I pray you had a blessed Christmas celebrating the true Jesus!