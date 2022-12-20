INDEPENDENCE – At the Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary (W.A.R.S.) Paws And Claws holiday fundraiser on Saturday, December 10, people had an opportunity to learn about animals from Tracy Belle, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
Belle and her volunteers were at River’sEDGE with snakes, cats, a possum, turtles, and other reptiles for the fundraiser. Dawn Salisbury of One Magic Moment was taking photos people and pets with Santa. Samantha Hare was busy painting faces. There was also an opportunity to purchase Wildthunder merchandise.
Wildthunder W.A.R.S. is located at 2584 Henley Avenue. They are a 501c3 non-profit charity that is a state and federally licensed master class wildlife rehab facility. They are often called upon by local law enforcement to assist with animal hording issues or for injured and orphaned wildlife, reptiles, bats, and raptors.
To learn more or to donate visit www.wildthunderwars.org, email them at wildthunderwars@gmail.com or go to Wildthunderwars on Facebook.