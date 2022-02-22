FAYETTE — Upper Iowa rose a spot in both national men’s basketball polls this week after wrapping up the regular season with two more wins. The Peacocks (24-4) moved up to No. 14 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 with 200 points and moved up to No. 12 with 183 points in the D2SIDA Division II Media Poll.
The 24 victories set a new all-time high mark for wins in a season for Upper Iowa (18-4 Northern Sun). The previous record of 23 was set during the 1998-99 season. The ranking this week marks the eleventh time UIU is in the top 25 for the NABC poll and ninth time in the D2SIDA poll.
Upper Iowa earned the NSIC South Division’s No. 2 seed in the upcoming NSIC/Sanford Health tournament and received a bye through the first round.
The Peacocks will face the winner of Wednesday’s Northern State University (North No. 3 seed) and Minnesota State University Mankato (South No. 6 seed) battle. UIU and the winner of the first-round game will match up at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Sanford Pentagon.