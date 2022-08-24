FAYETTE — Upper Iowa’s volleyball team opens 2022 in Marquette, Mich. at the Northern Michigan Wildcat Open. The Peacocks are slated to take the floor four times between Thursday and Saturday. UIU will line up against Lake Superior State University on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. before taking on the University of Minnesota Crookston and Northern Michigan University on Friday at 2 and 6 p.m., respectively. The team will close out their play at the tournament with a 10 a.m. match against Cedarville University on Saturday.
The last time the Peacocks competed at the Wildcat Open, the squad went 3-1 in 2015.
All four matches will have a pair of live options available at UIUPeacocks.com/Live.
The Peacocks were picked 10th (109 points) in the NSIC preseason coaches’ poll despite posting their best NSIC mark a season ago (13-7) and finishing the regular season in fifth.
WHO’S STEERING THE SHIP... Head Coach Aaron Nelson and Associate Coach Jenna Sullivan are back to lead the team for their tenth and fifth seasons, respectively. Over the last four seasons, Upper Iowa has become a nationally-recognized program in the top volleyball conference in all of NCAA Division II. The Peacocks have earned an 80-39 record overall and a 48-32 mark in the Northern Sun over their last four seasons.
The Peacocks are an experienced group this season with several players getting a ton of time on the court. Sarah Stevelinck and Wapsie Valley alumna Kaci Beesecker will pace the team on the back line.