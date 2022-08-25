FAYETTE — The Northern Sun Conference released its men’s golf preseason coaches’ poll on Wednesday and Upper Iowa was selected to finish sixth among the 10 conference teams.
Head coach Mike Lewis returns to lead the Peacock men’s golf team for his 12th season. The team returns with an eye on a program-first NSIC title after placing third at the NSIC Championships. Nolan Leaton, who was named as a NSIC Golfer to Watch, Trent Shaw and Tate Carlson all placed in the top 10 during the 2022 NSIC Championships.
“We have a veteran team with a couple new faces which will bring some excitement to qualifying and the top five,” Lewis said. “A lot of guys have had a productive summer playing in competition and looking to continue that play throughout the season.”
The Peacocks competed in eight events across 2021-22 and posted a stroke average of 309.4.
UIU’s third-place finish at the conference championships tied the program’s best finish in 2007. The team shot a season low-round of 292 (plus-4) on day two of the tournament. Leaton (plus-8) finished in a tie for seventh, while Shaw (plus-9) and Carlson (plus-9) tied for 10th. Leaton’s first-round score of 70 at the NSIC Championship represented the lowest round by a Peacock.
“Nolan is a great leader on and off the course,” Lewis said. “He is always striving for excellence in his daily routine. He pushes others on the team to be better.”
Winona State University was picked to win the league in the preseason men’s golf coaches’ poll. The Warriors received five first place votes and tallied 77 points to rank 10 ahead of Bemidji State. Defending NSIC champion Concordia-St. Paul were third.
Upper Iowa opens its season at The Bridges in Winona, Minn. on Sept. 6-7 and will compete in four fall events with two in Minnesota, one in Illinois and one in Missouri.
The three-round NSIC Men’s Golf Championship will take place next spring, April 21-23 at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Missouri.