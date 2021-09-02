The street in front of Benton County Courthouse was busy with kids and adults racing each other on pedal cars. The cars, similar to go-carts but powered by pedaling rather than gasoline, were the Covid-safe entertainment option that replaced inflatables during Boom-Fest this year.
Brinkely Fisher, 9, Vinton, said it was her first time on the pedal cars, and she’d like to do it again. “It was fun.”
“If they can pedal a bike, they can ride these things,” said Dan Harper as he adjusted a seat on to fit one of the riders. As long as there wasn’t a line of kids—and adults—waiting, the Harpers let riders go as long as they wanted.
He and his wife Tammy Harper started their Waterloo business Kids, Cars & More in January 2020, and this was their first year as a Boom-Fest vendor. The Harpers also have a building for cars at 2720 Lackland Drive, Waterloo.
Boom-Fest 2021 had twice as many vendors as last year, when many canceled due to the Covid pandemic. Some who set up early this year even got customers on Friday night.
“The vendors that we did have, including a couple new ones, all did well,” said Melody Snow, director, Vinton Unlimited. I think they were busy the entire time.
Boomtown, put on by the Iowa Pyrotechnic Association, didn’t happen last year but was themed “Back on Track” for 2021.
“They did a great show. It was amazing as always. They never fail to amaze and astound us with the fireworks,” Snow said.
Sunday cleanup of the fairgrounds and other sites also went well. The Boy Scouts and a couple of people from the community showed up to pick up litter and clean up the fairgrounds and the surrounding area. The volunteers were done in about four hours, Snow said.
“We really appreciate the community coming out and helping and the Boy Scouts definitely,” Snow said. “I just want to really thank everyone that helped leading up to Boomtown and then during Boomtown. The volunteer positions got filled. It’s great to see people that are willing to get in there and help out. That’s what helps make this event go off smoothly.”