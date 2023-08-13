DES MOINES — Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and five Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 63rd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 17, Friday, August 18 or Saturday, August 19.
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the sprouts acts are:
Abbie Atkinson, 12, Bloomfield, Contemporary Dance Solo
Jillian Sparks, 12, and Hattie Christensen, 12, Iowa Falls, Lyrical Duet
Graysan Hurley, 9, Altoona, Jazz Dance Solo
Peyton Yocom, 9, Muscatine, Jazz Dance Solo
Abby Lorch, 9, North Liberty, Violin Solo
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the senior acts are:
Mary Clare Matthews, 18, Ashlyn Herrig, 18, and Jordyn Linn, 17, Denison, and Elli
Heiden, 17, Schleswig, Acro Dance Quartet
Megan Wheelock, 19, Waterloo, Vocal Solo
Catie Christenson, 13, Urbandale, Pointe Solo
Farrah Ganskey, 17, West Des Moines, Lyrical/Contemporary Dance Solo
Jack McInnis, 20, Le Mars, Musical Theater Vocal Solo
The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa’s young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Nearly 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state and winners advance to the State Fair competition, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion.
The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions set for Sunday, August 20 at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor iHeart Radio.
More than $20,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined.