Center Point-Urbana senior Ella Person will continue her volleyball career starting this fall as she signed with William Penn University on Wednesday.
“I knew I could see myself playing volleyball in college,” Person said. “Volleyball has helped me meet so many new people over the years and kept me active. I’m excited to keep going at William Penn and get better on the court.”
Person committed to the Statesmen in May not long after a visit to their campus in Oskaloosa. She enjoyed the atmosphere of the campus and the athletic facilities, including a newer gym with new lighting recently installed.
“It felt like home,” Person said. “I see myself playing outside (hitter) for them, or any position they need me in. The main thing I want is to be a good teammate.”
As a senior for the Stormin’ Pointers this season, Person totaled 120 kills, 73 digs and 32 blocks. She credits her four years with the CPU program and years with various winter club teams in developing her as a player.
“Ella is a strong competitor always willing to improve and do better,” CPU coach Michelle Halac said. “Over the years, we’ve given her a lot of different things to work on and she’s taken those things on to improve. She’s a strong hitter. We know Ella has developed into a strong player for William Penn.”
Person is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Person of Cedar Rapids. Outside of volleyball, she has been involved in garden club, Stormtroopers, and golf at CPU . She plans to major in Wellness and Recreation at William Penn.